Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33% off electric mowers, more

Amazon is offering a fresh Greenworks outdoor tool sale this morning featuring up to 33% off regular prices. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $209.99. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a compact 17-inch design that’s suitable for small to medium yards. You’ll receive two 4Ah batteries with purchase along with a dual-port wall charger. One notable feature here is the integrated bagging system, which helps keep your yard looking nice and clean. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Another standout this morning is the Greenworks 7A Electric Leaf Blower for $34.97. That’s down from the usual $50 going rate and in line with other discounts in 2020. You’ll find speeds up to 160MPH here that’s perfect for pushing debris like leaves out of your driveway. With no gas or oil to deal with, you’ll be left with a fume-free experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s promotion for more deals on Greenworks tools and accessories. While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season.

Greenworks G-MAX Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes One Greenworks G-MAX 17” Pull Mower, 2508302 model with Two 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger

Lawn Mower dimensions – 52.05” L x 19.21” W x 41” H | Battery Capacity – 4Ah | Battery Life – Approx. 2000 charge cycles | Wheels size – 7” and 8” | Cutting width – 17”

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

