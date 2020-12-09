Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth Mouse comes in several colors: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and comes within $0.51 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a new mouse, don’t overlook this deal. Bluetooth pairing paves the way for iPadOS, macOS, or Windows connectivity with no USB dongle required. One battery is said to keep it up and running for a full year. This discount spans several colorways, so be sure to peek at all the options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit Microsoft branding to save a couple more bucks with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS. Adjustable DPI levels include 1000, 1600 and 2400 and the unit is powered by a single AA battery.

And for all the 8Bitdo fans out there, did you see the discounts we found? If not, take note that options are currently priced from $21. A few styles are available and each of which features Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging. Compatibility spans Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, and Android. Swing by the post to see all of your options. We are also tracking a notable discount on PowerA’s cloud gaming-ready Android/PC controller at $37.50.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse features:

Your go-to, go-anywhere mouse — compact, modern design fits comfortably in your hand.

Complements your laptop and your style with a choice of colors — matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint.

True wireless freedom — Connects to your windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Connect to your windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair.

Fast tracking sensor, for smooth tracking on most surfaces.

Precise navigation across documents and websites with dedicated scroll wheel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!