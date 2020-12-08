FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Embrace cloud gaming with PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android/PC Controller: $37.50 (Reg. $65)

$37.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $37.49 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous low by $11. It doesn’t matter whether you’re playing on a Windows 10 PC or Android device, this controller is ready to level up your gaming experience. It’s ready to tackle cloud gaming services and even wields a built-in 3,000mAh power bank for topping off your smartphone while you play. A detachable phone clip is included and two mappable buttons allow you to create a gaming experience that’s tailored to your needs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you already have an Xbox controller, you could grab PowerA’s MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $12 instead. Granted, it doesn’t have a built-in power bank, but going this route would allow you to use something already in your possession. Plus, it’s much less of an expenditure.

More of an 8Bitdo fan? If so, scope out the controller deals we spotted yesterday from $21. A few styles are available and each of which features Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging. Compatibility spans Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, and Android. Swing by the post to see all of your options.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus features:

  • Improve your mobile gameplay vs. Touchscreen on hundreds of controller-enabled games
  • Enhance your play across Android mobile, PC and cloud gaming platforms with one Controller
  • Charge your phone while you play or between sessions with integrated power bank
  • Gain a competitive advantage with two mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable phone Clip with adjustable arm fits devices up to 79mm (3.12″) wide

