FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Black Friday magazine pricing back from $4/yr.: Wired, Reader’s Digest, and more

-
Mediadiscountmags
Reg. $30 $4/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable mid-week sale with Black Friday pricing on Wired, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, and more. If you happened to have missed out on the best-of-year Black Friday magazine deals we posted, here’s another chance. This is also a great opportunity to score some physical gifts for folks without leaving your desk chair/couch, or worrying about delivery times. Head below for a closer look. 

All of the titles in the mid-week Black Friday pricing sale are notable, but it’s hard to ignore the 2-years of Wired magazine at $7.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $30 per year, and currently on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto-renewals, today’s offer is the best we can find. Outside of the holiday bundle offers, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked for the holidays. 

Wired covers all things tech, science, and even business making it an ideal option for a broad range of folks. Again, you can make use of this deal and send any of the subscriptions in your cart to a separate address with a gift note if you choose. 

Browse through the entire DiscountMags mid-week Black Friday pricing sale with deals starting from $4 per year right here

For more reading material, dive into the Amazon Best Books of 2020 List and our picks for the best books to take a look at this month. Your Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies are right here and be sure to head over to our ComiXology deal hub for big-time offers on Marvel reads and more

More on Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft discounts Christmas specials, action thriller...
Blu-ray and 4K from $10: Hobbit Trilogy 4K, Game of Thr...
ComiXology launches BOGO FREE Marvel sale: Spider-Man, ...
Apple drops new $5 movie sale featuring holiday classic...
Verizon customers will get up to 12-months of discovery...
Save up to 75% on Star Wars comics, Batman classics, an...
Listen to over 11,000 audiobooks with Audible Plus at $...
Apple rolls into the weekend with $5 action and rom-com...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more

Learn More

Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide 2020 just released with Black Friday hours, gift sets, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – LEGO: Freebies, 30% off+, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill holiday sale up to 30% off iPad cases, desktop gear, and more

Now Live! Learn More

Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before

Learn More

Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant

Read more Learn More
40% off

Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

From $6 Learn More