DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable mid-week sale with Black Friday pricing on Wired, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, and more. If you happened to have missed out on the best-of-year Black Friday magazine deals we posted, here’s another chance. This is also a great opportunity to score some physical gifts for folks without leaving your desk chair/couch, or worrying about delivery times. Head below for a closer look.

All of the titles in the mid-week Black Friday pricing sale are notable, but it’s hard to ignore the 2-years of Wired magazine at $7.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $30 per year, and currently on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto-renewals, today’s offer is the best we can find. Outside of the holiday bundle offers, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked for the holidays.

Wired covers all things tech, science, and even business making it an ideal option for a broad range of folks. Again, you can make use of this deal and send any of the subscriptions in your cart to a separate address with a gift note if you choose.

Browse through the entire DiscountMags mid-week Black Friday pricing sale with deals starting from $4 per year right here.

For more reading material, dive into the Amazon Best Books of 2020 List and our picks for the best books to take a look at this month. Your Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies are right here and be sure to head over to our ComiXology deal hub for big-time offers on Marvel reads and more.

More on Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!