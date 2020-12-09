John Legend has a new Holiday Edit partnered with Sperry featuring gift ideas for your feet. If you’re not familiar with John Legend, he’s a multi-platinum artist and Sperry’s 2020 Global Brand Ambassador. Inside the John Legend x Sperry Holiday Edit you can find gift ideas for everyone on your list. This includes timeless boat shoes, modern boots for winter, and more. Better yet, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of John Legend’s top picks from Sperry and be sure to check out our guide to the best new perfumes to pick up this December that are great for gifting.

John Legend’s Men’s Sperry Picks

One of the most popular styles for men is the fashionable Bahama II Storm Boots. This style is perfect for winter weather with a waterproof exterior and they’re very versatile.

John Legend pairs the Bahama II Boot with a casual but put together denim look perfect for any and every holiday gathering or virtual party.

They’re a very versatile style that can be worn with jeans or dress pants alike. These boots are priced at $100 and almost any man would love them in their wardrobe.

Another one of John Legend’s favorite picks from Sperry is the men’s Cold Bay Nylon Duck Boot. This style was made for winter weather with a waterproof shell, rigid outsole to provide traction, and fleece insulation. It also has a classic style to wear for years to come. They’re also stylish to wear on an everyday basis and John Legend says they’re, “The ultimate winter weather boot, a new classic.” These boots are rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers.

John Legen’s Women’s Sperry Picks

John Legend has two styles that women are sure to love. The first option is the Bearing PLUSHWAVE Nylon Boots that features a vintage appearance. The top of this style features a faux fur design with a snow-ready design that has you ready for your outdoor adventures. They’re also available in three fun color options and priced at $130.

Finally, you will want to check out his second pick for women, which is the Saltwater Wool Embossed Duck Boot with Thinsulate. They’re also currently on sale for $90 and originally were priced at $120. This style is great for rain or snow days and the wool design is very stylish. You can also find them in two fun color styles. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers and over 500 reviews.

