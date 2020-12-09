Get two Wyze Cams for $40 in this Black Friday re-run (20% off)

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Cameras for $39.99 shipped. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matching our Black Friday mention. Wyze Cam has developed a stellar reputation for its affordable price tag, full 1080p camera feeds, and free cloud storage. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 27,000 reviewers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Looking for motion tracking? Consider the Wyze Cam Pan for less than today’s featured deal. This model offers full-motion detection, which “follows movement within the camera’s field of view, as long as motion continues.” 14-day rolling cloud storage ensures that you won’t miss a moment of the action. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

For a more robust offering, don’t miss this deal on VAVA’s outdoor Wireless Cam Pro that features 100-day battery life for $195. That’s down from the usual $280 going rate and marks the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Check out our coverage from last night for more details.

Wyze Cam features:

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!