VAVA’s outdoor Wireless Cam Pro system has two cameras + 100-day battery life at $195

Amazon is offering the VAVA Wireless Cam Pro 2-camera System for $194.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $85 from its normal list price, beats our last mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These cameras are “built to fit anywhere,” as they can be used outdoors, with magnetic mounts, or just sat on a table inside. They’re completely wire-free and can last up to 100-days on a single charge. You’ll find 24/7 1080p video monitoring available here, and the cameras support recording to the base station for offline playback. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Update 12/8 @ 6:36 PM: Anker via Newegg is offering its eufyCam E 2-camera Security System for $188.99 shipped with the code MKTCWCGQA2AA at checkout. Down from $280 at Amazon, you’d pay $230 on sale and today’s deal is the best available. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Wyze Cam Outdoor is another great option. With up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge, you’ll find similar outdoor weather ratings and local recording features here. Just keep in mind that Wyze Cam Outdoor only comes with a single camera and not two like today’s lead deal. However, it’ll run just $58 right now at Amazon, which saves you quite a bit.
You could also just opt with a 2-pack of standard Wyze Cameras. While not rated for outdoor usage, you can pick up two cameras for just $30 at Amazon right now. This is a great deal to cover multiple areas of your house, as long as a wall outlet is close by.
VAVA Wireless Cam Pro System features:
- The home security camera system monitors the activity of your home 24/7 in crystal-clear 1080P Full HD, with quality video and smooth streaming all day and night.
- The security camera outdoor detects human movements and sends immediate alerts via your mobile VAVA Home app.
- Certified IP66 waterproof for outdoor installation and surveillance even when rainy; high-performance rechargeable battery lasts for up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity (when triggered 15 videos per day, 10s each)
