VAVA’s outdoor Wireless Cam Pro system has two cameras + 100-day battery life at $195

Amazon is offering the VAVA Wireless Cam Pro 2-camera System for $194.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $85 from its normal list price, beats our last mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These cameras are “built to fit anywhere,” as they can be used outdoors, with magnetic mounts, or just sat on a table inside. They’re completely wire-free and can last up to 100-days on a single charge. You’ll find 24/7 1080p video monitoring available here, and the cameras support recording to the base station for offline playback. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 12/8 @ 6:36 PM: Anker via Newegg is offering its eufyCam E 2-camera Security System for $188.99 shipped with the code MKTCWCGQA2AA at checkout. Down from $280 at Amazon, you’d pay $230 on sale and today’s deal is the best available. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Wyze Cam Outdoor is another great option. With up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge, you’ll find similar outdoor weather ratings and local recording features here. Just keep in mind that Wyze Cam Outdoor only comes with a single camera and not two like today’s lead deal. However, it’ll run just $58 right now at Amazon, which saves you quite a bit.

You could also just opt with a 2-pack of standard Wyze Cameras. While not rated for outdoor usage, you can pick up two cameras for just $30 at Amazon right now. This is a great deal to cover multiple areas of your house, as long as a wall outlet is close by.

VAVA Wireless Cam Pro System features:

The home security camera system monitors the activity of your home 24/7 in crystal-clear 1080P Full HD, with quality video and smooth streaming all day and night.

The security camera outdoor detects human movements and sends immediate alerts via your mobile VAVA Home app.

Certified IP66 waterproof for outdoor installation and surveillance even when rainy; high-performance rechargeable battery lasts for up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity (when triggered 15 videos per day, 10s each)

