Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $10 Prime shipped: T-shirts, joggers, more

Amazon is currently offering PUMA’s motorsport and Cloud9 apparel starting from just $10. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the PUMA Men’s BMW Motorsport Life Tee for $23.75. Regularly this t-shirt is priced at $30 and it’s available in an array of color options. This style features BMW and PUMA logos on the chest and it can be worn for casual or workout wear. It would also make a great Christmas gift as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Men’s Mercedes Mapm Jogger Sweatpants that are very on-trend for this season. This style is available in six color options and are a great option for lounging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

PUMA’s Motorsport Life T-Shirt features:

M stripe tape placed horizontally at back

Vertical contrast monochrome – M Motorsport on lower front body

BMW Propeller badge on left chest

Puma Cat Logo print on right chest

BMW M Motorsport inner woven label

