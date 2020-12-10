FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $10 Prime shipped: T-shirts, joggers, more

50% off From $10

Amazon is currently offering PUMA’s motorsport and Cloud9 apparel starting from just $10. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the PUMA Men’s BMW Motorsport Life Tee for $23.75. Regularly this t-shirt is priced at $30 and it’s available in an array of color options. This style features BMW and PUMA logos on the chest and it can be worn for casual or workout wear. It would also make a great Christmas gift as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Men’s Mercedes Mapm Jogger Sweatpants that are very on-trend for this season. This style is available in six color options and are a great option for lounging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to get your holiday shopping done by checking out our fashion guide to score even more deals today including Hunter boots, Vineyard Vines, and many more.

PUMA’s Motorsport Life T-Shirt features:

  • M stripe tape placed horizontally at back
  • Vertical contrast monochrome – M Motorsport on lower front body
  • BMW Propeller badge on left chest
  • Puma Cat Logo print on right chest
  • BMW M Motorsport inner woven label

