If you haven’t already picked up one for yourself, beauty advent calendars are now out, whether you’re looking for makeup, hair products, body care, and more. These calendars give us something to look forward to each day. Better yet, prices for the calendars start at just $12, and most have free delivery. So we’ve rounded up the best ones you can buy for yourself or your favorite beauty junkie. Also, be sure to check out our guide to December’s best new perfumes including top brands from Valentino, Jo Malone, Tiffany, and more.

L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

The L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar includes 24 of their best-selling samples of the brand’s hair essentials, hand and body creams, soaps, and shower gels. This little treat each day is sure to put a smile on yours or a loved one’s face. This would also be a fantastic gift option to open each day after the holidays as well. It’s priced at $74 and has a value of over $125.

Moroccanoil Advent Calendar

If you have a hair guru on your gift list, the Moroccanoil Advent Calendar is a great option. It’s priced at $29 currently at Amazon and is regularly priced at $45. The argan oil-infused products provide head-to-toe nourishment for hair and body. These samples would also make excellent stocking stuffers. Inside this advent calendar is a Moroccanoil hair treatment, dry texture spray, protect and prevent breakage spray, perfect defense cream, hand lotion, fragrance originale, body soufflé, and their best-selling dry body oil.

Target’s Best of Beauty Box

Target has a new beauty advent calendar that’s priced at just $12 and would make a great early Christmas gift. This surprise beauty box contains 12 personal care and beauty essentials in sample sizes. It also has an array of top brands to choose from and comes in an adorable gift box. The beauty box features dry shampoo, face serum, mascara, hand cream, and more. Better yet, it’s valued at over $49.

Essie Christmas Nail Polish Advent Calendar

Dazzle your nails through the holiday season and beyond with the Essie Christmas Nail Polish Advent Calendar. This set comes with eight full-size products, 10 mini nail polishes and four surprise treats. All of the colors are fun and unique. It’s priced at $140 and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!