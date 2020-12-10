Today, Synology is out with the latest expansion to its lineup of NAS with a new high-end model geared towards home networking enthusiasts and small business owners. The new Synology DS1821+ NAS debuts with an 8-bay design and as one of the brand’s first releases to be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor. Head below for a closer look at performance, features, and more.

Synology launches new AMD-powered DS1821+ NAS

Synology’s lineup has grown considerably throughout 2020, with a series of mid-tier offerings launching earlier this summer before being joined by a collection of higher-end models. And now, to close out the year, we’re getting an official look at one of the brand’s most capable yet, the new Synology DS1821+ NAS.

Powered by a quad-core 2.2GHz AMD Ryzen processor, this is one of the very first models in the Synology stable to ditch its usual reliance on Intel. Serving as the predecessor to Synology’s DS1819+ NAS, you’re looking at significantly improved performance according to the company. With up to 76% faster sequential write speeds, you’re looking at support for 2.3GB/s of throughout.

The 8-bay design supports up to 128TB of raw storage and pairs with two M. NVMe slots for setting up SSD caching to improve performance. Around back, there are four Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as three USB 3.0 slots. Synology has also included two eSATA ports for hooking up two of its 5-Bay Expansion Units.

While there’s no built-in 10GbE onboard the Synology DS1821+ NAS, you can swap out the NIC to support the higher-end networking standard in the future.

All of the other usual Synology perks apply here, too. Its popular DiskStation software is still at the center of the experience with the same user-friendly design and responsive interface that many have grown fond of over the years.

Releasing at the end of the month

The new Synology DS1821+ NAS will be officially launching at the end of the month with a $949.99 price tag. It’s currently available for pre-order at B&H. That makes it one of the more expensive releases in the Synology stable, at least for models geared towards more general users.

9to5Toys’ Take:

First things first, this will likely end up being way above what pretty much any home user needs in terms of always-on storage, but there’s still a lot of notable features here. Even if it’s not exactly suited for homelab owners, it still delivers solid performance for the price.

As always with Synology NAS, there’s better value to be had building out your own system, but the ease of use is a major selling point, and now that’s backed by even more power with the DS1821+. The only real downside here is that there’s no native 10Gb Ethernet. For something as pricey as this, you’d expect the inclusion of the latest networking standard to at least ensure to can keep up with file transfers in the future. Still, four Ethernet ports should prove plenty for most use cases.

