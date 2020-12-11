FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes timepieces and smartwatches as low as $59 (Up to 55% off)

-
Save 55% From $59

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered several traditional and smartwatch discounts up to 55% off. Headlining the bunch is the Fossil Coachman Leather Watch at $62.50 shipped. That’s up to $76 off what Fossil is charging, a 30% savings compared to its 3-month Amazon average, and comes within $12 of the lowest historical offer we have tracked. This stylish and fashionable timepiece stands out from the pack with a “thick rich leather cuff” band. The case size spans 45mm, making it a perfect option for anyone on the hunt for something a bit larger than average. Wearers can comfortably shower, swim, and snorkel with this watch thanks to a 330-foot water-resistance rating. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepieces priced from $59.

More watches on sale:

Haven’t had your fill yet? Good. A fresh batch of Withings deals is taking up to up to $40 off smartwatches and more. These offerings feature sleek styling and also integrate nicely with Apple Health. Swing by the post to see all the discounts. And don’t forget that Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch has hit a new all-time low of $199.

Fossil Coachman Leather Watch features:

  • Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.
  • Built to outlast (fleeting) trends, Coachman’s ageless style and effortless wearability is a superlative investment fit for any occasion.
  • Case size: 45MM; Band size: 22MM; Quartz/Chrono movement; hardened minderal crystal lens; imported

