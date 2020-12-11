Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist at a new all-time low of $199

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $198.95 shipped in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Or for those who would prefer to stick with a more standard fitness tracker design, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great upgrade to your workout regimen at $119. You’re not getting the same smartwatch features or advanced stat tracking found above, but this will handle heart rate monitoring and the like just the same.

But if you’re after the latest and greatest from Fitbit, don’t forget that we’re still tracking one of the best prices to date on its recent Sense Smartwatch. Delivering built-in Assistant features and much more, it is currently down to $270. Otherwise, don’t miss out on these Apple Watch SE deals from $259.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

