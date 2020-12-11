Nike just launched new gear including sneakers, holiday sweaters, accessories, and much more, just in time for gifting. So if you have an athlete on your gift list, be sure to check out the new Nike holiday gear. Nike Plus members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nike holiday new arrivals and be sure to check out our guide to Oakley holiday gift list here.

Nike holiday kicks for gifting

Nike just released a new SuperReg Go Training Shoe. With the pandemic, most people are working out at home, and this shoe is designed specifically for station-based workouts. They’re also lightweight and flexible, which is great for burpees and mountain climbers. Plus, they feature responsive cushioning to promote comfort. They’re priced at $100 and are available in several color options.

For women, a standout from the new Nike holiday arrivals is said to be “bringing the past into the future.” The Nike Air Max 2090 is a stylish everyday shoe that can also be used for training. These shoes feature a unique waffle outsole with large flex grooves that add traction, which is ideal for winter weather. This style comes in an array of fun color options and is priced at $150.

Nike festive apparel

One of the most notable holiday items for men is the Jordan Jumpman Holiday Sweater that’s priced at $55. It features a fair isle print and will be a holiday staple for years to come. Sizing runs slim, so if you can’t find your size they also have another style. The second Jordan Jumpman Holiday sweater features a large stitched-down AJ1 patch made to resemble a holiday stocking. This style is priced at $60 and is brushed along the inside for added warmth.

Nike gifts under $50

Finally, if you’re on a budget or looking for a nice stocking stuffer, the Nike Sportswear N7 Cuffed Beanie is priced at $30 and features a bright design. It has a trendy puff at the top and the cuff adds a layer of warmth for your ears. Plus, the details on the logo show support for the Nike N7 fund, “which was created to help advance youth sports opportunities within Native American and Aboriginal communities within the United States and Canada.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!