Oakley recently released its Holiday Gift Guide with an array of eyewear, helmets, apparel, and gear for the winter season. Whether you’re looking to share the love of sunglasses, snow gear, or apparel, the Oakley Gift Guide has something for everyone. This guide also features an array of budget-friendly options, with styles under $40, $60, or $100. Better yet, Oakley offers free delivery on all orders. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from Oakley, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide here.

Performance Eyewear

Sunglasses are a wonderful gift idea for the holiday season, and Oakley has exceptional options. Our favorite style from Oakley is the Holbrook Sunglass. They’re priced from $126 and are versatile to dress up or down seamlessly. This style is also timeless to wear for years to come, and the square frame was designed to fit an array of face shapes.

Another best-selling pair of sunglasses that are perfect for gifting is the Radar EV Path style for $196. These sporty sunglasses were designed to be durable and feature a Prizm lens to help you see clearly. They’re also lightweight and have cushioned nose as well as earpieces to promote comfort.

Oakley Snow Collection

Do you have a snow lover on your gift list? The Oakley Holiday Guide has hundreds of options for skiing, snowboarding, or outing the snow. One of our favorite styles for the snow is the Line Miner Goggles that would make a fantastic holiday gift. These goggles are priced at $150 and are very trendy for this season. They also have an anti-fog lens to help you see clearly and a cushioned face to promote all-day comfort. Plus, the large logos add a pop of style to any look.

However, if you’re looking to splurge, the Buckeye Gore-Tex Shell Jacket is an awesome idea, and it’s priced at $350. This jacket is perfect for hitting the slopes, and it has waterproof and down material to help keep you toasty. It also features vents to keep you breathable and large zippered pockets to store essentials.

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $40

Finally, if you’re on a budget, Oakley has an array of nice gifts that are under $40. Just in time for winter sports, the Oakley Pro Ride Gloves are priced at $40 and would also make a perfect stocking stuffer. Plus, these gloves are sweat-wicking and touch-screen compatible, too.

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the NFL x Oakley collection with all 32 teams designs from $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!