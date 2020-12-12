Monowear holiday sale offers exclusive 20% off sitewide on Apple Watch bands and more

Today we are taking a closer look at the Monowear Apple Watch Bands and an exclusive 20% price drop for 9to5 readers with code 9to5mac20. With affordably priced options ranging from premium leather bands and unique canvas options to sports/fitness-focused designs, and more, Monowear’s Apple Watch bands are certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to score some fresh new designs to match holiday outfits or just for heading into the new year. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorite models.

Monowear Apple Watch Bands:

First up, let’s take a look at the monowear Leather Deployant Band. Designed to match the finish of the Apple Watch it connects to, the Deployant comes in various leather colorways including desert, brown, black, and more. Along with the robust Quick Snap Clasp, it features a clean-cut design with a classy aesthetic highlighted by the traditional stitching throughout. This band looks as great when paired with a suit as it does for casual Zoom meetings and family get-togethers over the holidays.

The Monowear Leather Deployant Band now starts at $52 using our exclusive 9to5mac20 discount code.

Or go with the The Urban Canvas:

The Urban Canvas Band, however, employs a dual material design and one of the more unique approaches to a band like this we have seen. You’re looking at a durable outer canvas layer with touches of accent stitching bonded to an inner layer designed to land a supple, and comfortable leather texture against your wrist. The low profile plug buckle is “similar to that of the Apple Watch sport band” while a unique canvas wrap-around band adds a touch of interest and separates it from those plain budget options out there.

The Monowear Urban Canvas Band comes in multiple colorways and now starts at just over $30 with the promo code above.

Contemporary Leather:

Jumping back to the classy and more slightly more formal options, the Contemporary Leather Cuff is another standout among the collection. Monowear describes it as its “most comfortable band yet” with a barely-there approach. This one will arguably be little bit more sophisticated looking than the Deployant to some with its “an inspired design, slim profile, and luxurious grained leather.” The tapered design makes use of a cufflink stud-style enclosure, which helps its to remain so thin and minimal overall.

The Contemporary Leather Cuff comes in three colorways and is regularly $52. However, with our exclusive code, the total drops down to just over $41.50.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Monowear Apple Watch bands lineup for additional styles, colorways, and materials. Just remember to use the promo code above to redeem the lowest possible prices.

