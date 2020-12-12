These PowerA gaming discounts arrive by Christmas, now priced from $9 (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several PowerA discounts up to 40% off. Our favorite happens to be on the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what it’s been averaging over the last few months and is tied for the best we’ve tracked since October. This handy PowerA accessory delivers a convenient way to haul all of your favorite Switch gaming gear. It features a standout Mario Bros. theme on the outside, making it a fun piece that most will be able to immediately appreciate. Dedicated pouches inside perfectly accommodate a Switch console, power cables, controllers, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA deals priced as low as $9.

More PowerA deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget that PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android/PC Controller is down to $37.50. This standout offering typically fetches closer to $65, offering up 42% in savings. A built-in power bank allows you to play on an Android smartphone for even longer. Additionally, 8Bitdo controllers have fallen as low as $21.

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag features:

Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability

Bonus Slim case to protect and carry the Console in handheld mode

Fitted compartments plus zippered back pocket to keep all components secure

Adjustable padded shoulder strap and rubberized handle for added comfort

Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

