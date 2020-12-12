FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These PowerA gaming discounts arrive by Christmas, now priced from $9 (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several PowerA discounts up to 40% off. Our favorite happens to be on the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. That’s $10 off what it’s been averaging over the last few months and is tied for the best we’ve tracked since October. This handy PowerA accessory delivers a convenient way to haul all of your favorite Switch gaming gear. It features a standout Mario Bros. theme on the outside, making it a fun piece that most will be able to immediately appreciate. Dedicated pouches inside perfectly accommodate a Switch console, power cables, controllers, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA deals priced as low as $9.

More PowerA deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget that PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android/PC Controller is down to $37.50. This standout offering typically fetches closer to $65, offering up 42% in savings. A built-in power bank allows you to play on an Android smartphone for even longer. Additionally, 8Bitdo controllers have fallen as low as $21.

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag features:

  • Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability
  • Bonus Slim case to protect and carry the Console in handheld mode
  • Fitted compartments plus zippered back pocket to keep all components secure
  • Adjustable padded shoulder strap and rubberized handle for added comfort
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

