Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today from $80, marking some of the best prices ever

Best Buy offers the latest Apple Pencil for $99 with free shipping available for all. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. You can also find the first-generation model discounted to $79.99 at Amazon today, marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked there.

Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you want to.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Jamjake Stylus Pen for $34. Of course, you’ll miss out on some of the best features of the Apple Pencil above, but it’s a solid option for basic functionality. You won’t find varying pressure levels and iOS integration here, which are two main selling points of the Apple Pencil. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In case you missed it, today only Woot is hosting a big sale on iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors. Deals start at $350 across a wide range of models, including iPad Pro from $620.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!