FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today from $80, marking some of the best prices ever

-
AmazonAppleBest BuyBest iPad Deals
Reg. $99+ From $80

Best Buy offers the latest Apple Pencil for $99 with free shipping available for all. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. You can also find the first-generation model discounted to $79.99 at Amazon today, marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked there.

Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you want to.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Jamjake Stylus Pen for $34. Of course, you’ll miss out on some of the best features of the Apple Pencil above, but it’s a solid option for basic functionality. You won’t find varying pressure levels and iOS integration here, which are two main selling points of the Apple Pencil. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In case you missed it, today only Woot is hosting a big sale on iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors. Deals start at $350 across a wide range of models, including iPad Pro from $620.

Apple Pencil features:

  • Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.
  • With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.
  • Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).
  • Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPla...
Garmin’s Darth Vader Smartwatch drops to $350 (Save $...
VIZIO P-Series 4K AirPlay 2 TVs fall to new lows at up ...
Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
Take $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air
Today only, iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors ...
Coleman’s 8-Person Tent pops up in 60-seconds: $198 (...
These PowerA gaming discounts arrive by Christmas, now ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 gets a rare price drop to $114

$114 Learn More
Reg. $99

Keep your 12.9-inch iPad Pro safe with Apple’s official Smart Folio for $30

$30 Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
Up to $39

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $259

From $259 Learn More
50% off

Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova precision cookers from $139

$139 Learn More
47% off

Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $100 (38% off), more from $40

$40+ Learn More

[Update: Day 13] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
33% off

Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPlay 2 now up to 33% off from $22

$22 Learn More