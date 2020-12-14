After first being announced back in August to mixed reviews, Amazon Halo is now available to the masses. The $100 fitness tracker is meant to serve as a middle ground between smart wearable and Apple Watch competitor for Amazon. Its display-less design has always put it in a somewhat peculiar place from a comparison perspective but for those deeply integrated to Amazon’s ecosystem of smart home accessories, apps, and streaming media players, this may be a logical next step. With today’s news, anyone can take advantage of Amazon Halo now that the beta period has concluded. Head below for more details and to learn how you can score one.

Amazon Halo now available to all

As noted off the top, the Halo band is a 2-part venture for Amazon with its focus on fitness tracking and data collection. One particular part that is sure to rub consumers the wrong way is the essentially required monthly fee to take advantage of basic tracking features like sleep, activity, heart rate, and more at $3.99 per month. Given that basically every other fitness tracking on the market does this without additional fees, that may be a tough sell for some.

The Halo Band is laden with various sensors to provide “highly accurate information necessary to power Halo insights.” With a design that looks something like an Apple Watch sans display, but also other fitness trackers on the market, the Halo Band focuses more on certain measurables as opposed to notifications and smartphone integration.

In our hands-on review, we were able to paint a bit more accurate picture of what the Halo Band is and, more importantly, what it is not:

It’s a passive health and wellness tracker. If you’re the type of person who wants to track your sleep, are moderately active with exercise, and want to track your heart rate, Amazon Halo will be an excellent product for you. If you’re training for a marathon, the Amazon Halo isn’t for you. The two key features that make Amazon Halo different from the other fitness trackers are “Body” and “Tone.” The body section takes a scan of your phone camera to take a 3D scan of your body and then calculates your body fat percentage. The tone function uses the Halo Band’s microphone to listen to your voice’s tone and document your emotional state throughout the day.

So now that the beta period has concluded, anyone is able to purchase an Amazon Halo Band and partake in its functionality. It will be interesting to see how this product develops over time and you can be sure that our sister site Connect the Watts will be tracking all of the details along the way.

