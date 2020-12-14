FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Nebula Solar projectors offer HD support, streaming, more from $442

-
AmazonHome TheaterAnker
20% off From $442

Anker via Amazon offers its Nebula Solar 1080p HD Projector for $441.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $520, this is just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time with today’s price bested just once before. This model offers full 1080p and HDR support, making it a great option if you’re looking to depart from a standalone TV. However, it’s not portable, so keep that in mind but it does feature integrated streaming services and more. Includes HDMI input and 3W speakers. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

For an upgraded approach, go with the portable model for $509.99. You’ll find many of the same features here headlined by a 3-hour built-in battery. That allows you to easily take your movies on-the-go and enjoy content outside, which is perfect for socially distant gatherings. Thanks to fully baked-in streaming functionality, you don’t even have to attach a media player. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For more on the Anker deal front, don’t miss today’s Gold Box that features markdowns from $8. You’ll find deals on a range of products, including Anker’s color-matching batteries that go along beautifully with iPhones and other Apple accessories.

Anker Nebula Solar features:

  • Breathtaking Visuals: With FHD 1080p resolution, a 120-inch image, 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 all packed into a single sleek device, you can recreate the sights of the cinema from the comfort of your couch.
  • Cinematic Sound: Dolby Digital Plus works together with the 2x3W speaker to produce immersive audio that fills any room. Solar’s sound system is so powerful that it can also double up as a Bluetooth speaker.
  • Android TV 9: Tailor your entertainment to suit you. Choose from more than 5,000 apps, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more. You can even mirror content from your smartphone or other devices to Solar 1080p projector.

