Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as low as $99 at Amazon (Up to $60 off)

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air/Pro for $129 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $50 off retail and marks the third-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re using the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or all-new iPad Air, this Apple solution is ready to take typing productivity to new heights. It snaps magnetically to the back of your device and is powered by your iPad thanks to the hassle-free Smart Connector. This ensures you won’t have to charge it, unlike Bluetooth alternatives. Continue reading to find yet another one of Apple’s official iPad keyboards marked down to $99.

We’ve also spotted the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th or 8th Generation) for $99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and matches the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. There’s no doubt that Apple’s base iPad offers killer value. This has lead it to be a solid choice for many, making this offer a great gift idea. It’s compatible with the 7th and 8th generation iPad, previous iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Like the option above, users will benefit from magnetic connectivity and a built-in Smart Connector for power.

Already have an iPad stand? If so, you could opt for Arteck’s Slim Bluetooth Keyboard at $20. Believe it or not, this offering nearly tops Amazon’s best-selling tablet keyboards. It’s popularity intrigued us, so we reviewed it, watch the video or read the post to learn more. Either way, there’s no denying that it’s much more affordable than Apple’s first-party solutions.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your 11-inch iPad Pro.

Simply attach to your iPad Pro and type away.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation) and iPad Air 4th Generation

