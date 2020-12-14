NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro offers 4K and HDR support, Assistant, more for $179

B&H offers the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro for $179 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. Today’s deal amounts to a $20 savings from the regular going rate and marks a new all-time low price. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is an all-in-one streaming platform that delivers 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support, making it a robust device for enjoying all of your favorite content from a wide range of sources. Powered by 3GB worth of RAM and a 16GB hard drive, this device streamer can also serve as a hub for your smart home with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and more. Not to mention you can play a variety of games from NVIDIA and Google Play, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a more affordable option that still delivers 4K support and smart home functionality, consider going with the Fire TV Stick 4K. It doesn’t deliver the robust backend features of the Shield Pro above, but it still delivers Alexa and 4K support, making it a solid option for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. Learn more here.

For more streaming deals, don’t miss yesterday’s roundup of Roku deals from $22. You can save up to 33% off a variety of models that do include new AirPlay 2 functionality along with support for HomeKit. Check out the entire sale on this page for more details.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro features:

Enjoy fast online streaming with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV media player. The 4K HDR capability provides visual quality, while Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound offer an immersive watching and listening experience. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV media player supports unlimited applications for movies, shows, games and music of your choosing, providing endless entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!