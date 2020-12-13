Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPlay 2 now up to 33% off from $22

Amazon currently offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped. Down from $100, here you’re saving 21% with today’s offer marking only the second-time we’ve seen it on sale. Having just been refreshed earlier in the fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features around out the package. Over 950 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Roku deals from $22.

Other Roku deals include:

If you’re just looking to upgrade the entire theater experience at home the latest VIZIO P-Series 4K AirPlay 2 TVs are on sale and marking new all-time lows at up to $370 off. Then head over to our home theater guide for all of the other price cuts live right now.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

