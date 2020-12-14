Load up on Pure Protein shakes at nearly 50% off today: 12-pack for $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Pure Protein Complete Ready to Drink Protein Shakes (vanilla) for $10.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, this is nearly 50% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and a perfect chance to stock up for the holidays. This is a 12-pack of 11-ounce shakes with 30-grams of protein a pop. They also have 24 added vitamins as well as just 140-calories and 1-gram of sugar each. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 12-pack above is overkill or you would like to give them a try before grabbing that many, dive into the 4-packs from just over $6 Prime shipped instead. Just remember to go for Subscribe & Save to drop the price even more. The same great ratings and ingredients as the lead deal apply here as well.

More on the Pure Protein Shakes:

You will receive (12) Pure Protein Complete Shakes, Vanilla Milkshake, 11Fl Oz

READY TO DRINK SHAKES: Our new & improved Non-GMO ready to drink shakes have 30g of protein per serving to help support muscle strength. Our protein shakes are low-fat, gluten free, with 140 calories, 24 added vitamins & minerals & less than 1g sugar

PROTEIN SHAKES FOR HEALTHY LIVES: Pure Protein makes protein shakes for women and men on a mission to get fit. Whether you’re focused on muscle gains, lifting or are an active bodybuilder, Pure Protein RTD shakes give you the energy to go for the gold

