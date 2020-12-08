FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home workouts at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessThe Step
Reg. $40+ $25

Amazon is now offering The Step Original Aerobic Platform for $25 shipped. Regularly listed at between $32 and over $40 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since March and within $0.50 of the 2020 low. While designed to be able to go where you need it, this model is also a great staple for the home workouts many of us are stuck with right now. Made in the USA from “durable, recyclable high-density polyethylene,” it measures 28.5-inches in length and 14.5-inches in width with the ability to raise the platform between 4- and 6-inches. Four nonskid feet and the grooved, nonslip top with a 275-pound weight capacity round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Another great way to get a workout in at home that would also be a solid stocking stuffer option is this 5-piece Letsfit Resistance Band set at just over $6.50 Prime shipped. Carrying best-seller status and 4+ star ratings from over 53,000 Amazon customers, this is a great add-on to any stepper or just as a more affordable gift in the workout category. 

More Aerobic stepper deals:

Head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more workout gift ideas including these Sunny Health & Fitness offers from $16. But we also have some great fitness tech on sale right now including Apple Watch, the all-new Wyze Watch, and even more right here

More on The Step Original Aerobic Platform:

  • Made in the United States from durable, recyclable high-density polyethylene
  • Includes circuit-size (28. 5” L x 14. 5” W x 4” H) grey aerobic platform and black risers
  • Platform features grooved, nonslip top and supports up to 275 lbs.
  • Four nonskid feet on each riser and platform prevents sliding or scratching floors
  • Vary workout difficulty by adjusting platform height from 4” to 6” using risers
  • Set includes a grey nonslip platform and two original black risers to create the foundation of any workout program

