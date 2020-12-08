Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home workouts at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering The Step Original Aerobic Platform for $25 shipped. Regularly listed at between $32 and over $40 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since March and within $0.50 of the 2020 low. While designed to be able to go where you need it, this model is also a great staple for the home workouts many of us are stuck with right now. Made in the USA from “durable, recyclable high-density polyethylene,” it measures 28.5-inches in length and 14.5-inches in width with the ability to raise the platform between 4- and 6-inches. Four nonskid feet and the grooved, nonslip top with a 275-pound weight capacity round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Another great way to get a workout in at home that would also be a solid stocking stuffer option is this 5-piece Letsfit Resistance Band set at just over $6.50 Prime shipped. Carrying best-seller status and 4+ star ratings from over 53,000 Amazon customers, this is a great add-on to any stepper or just as a more affordable gift in the workout category.
More Aerobic stepper deals:
- KLB 31-inch Aerobic Stepper $38 (Reg. $45)
- Tone 27-inch Aerobic Step Platform $26.50 (Reg. $31+)
