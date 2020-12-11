FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped (Reg. $149)

Reg. $159 $110

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $109.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a $49 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s AirPods feature the H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $40 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on some of the latest products out of Cupertino this holiday season. Right now, you can find savings on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and the latest Powerbeats wireless headphones, too.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

