Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Portable SSD returns to Amazon low at $160 (20% off)

Reg. $200 $160

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 but regularly trends around $200. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s T7 Touch SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. We covered all of its notable features in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid reviews.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 1TB T5 at $130. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, including the touch security, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more upgrades to your everyday carry, check out the Hyper holiday sale that’s currently on-going. You can save 25% on a wide range of products that make for a great means to upgrade your setup.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

