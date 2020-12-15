HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 14a 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the second-best price to date. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and a backlit keyboard. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

With your savings, picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26 is a great way to complete your setup. It’ll expand the I/O of your new Chromebook with two additional USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI, SD readers, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,700 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook on sale right now, as well. Having dropped to its best price of the year, this Chromebook is now down to $179. You’re not getting as premium of a build as the featured HP model, but the more affordable price tag makes this one certainly worth a look.

HP Chromebook 14a features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with a responsive Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14″ HD display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows.

