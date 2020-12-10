FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a low of $179 (Save $40)

Reg. $219 $179

Walmart is currently offering the Acer 15-inch Chromebook 315 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. Typically fetching $219, today’s offer is good for $40 in savings and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. With a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display at the center of the ChromeOS experience here, the Acer 315 packs up to 10-hour battery life. Alongside 32GB of onboard storage, there’s also 4GB of RAM, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A slots. You’re also getting a bundled protective sleeve with purchase, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

With your savings, picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26 is a great way to complete your setup. It’ll expand the I/O of your new Chromebook with two additional USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI, SD readers, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,700 customers.

Those after a 2-in-1 experience will want to check out Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet, which is currently at an all-time low of $229. There are also a few other deals still live in our Chromebook guide, alongside these ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup from $100.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

The stunningly elegant Acer Chromebook 315, with its 15” screen and 10-hour battery life is the ideal replacement for a desktop. The large screen and upward facing speakers also make it perfect for watching videos and video conferencing.

