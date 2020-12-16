FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day Anker charging sale from $12.50: Power banks, Qi gear, USB-C cables, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
40% off $12.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its charging gear, power strips, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $36.99 shipped. While we have seen it in the $60 range in the past, it regularly sells for $50, is now more than 35% off and at the lowest we can find. This is a USB-C power bank with a 20000mAh battery and enough juice to provide “more than five and a half charges for iPhone XS,” for example. Features include a Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled USB port, an 18W high-speed charge, and an included travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Anker charging deals. 

Anker charging gear deals:

There are plenty of notable Anker deals live right now though. First up, be sure to check out this huge price drop on the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector as well as the Nebula Solar models. Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more add-ons including these iOttie mounts from $16. 

More on the Anker PowerCore USB-C Power Bank:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20, 000mAh capacity provides more than 5 and a half charges for iPhone XS, more than 4 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.
  • High-Speed Charging: deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more via the USB-C power delivery port or the Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled USB port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings...
LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a gr...
Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to a...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from ...
Amazon offering up to 40% off Melissa & Doug toddl...
Sony’s WF-SP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Headpho...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks, solar panels, more from $16

$16+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

$3 Learn More
46% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$6 Learn More
Shop now

Satechi launches 20% off holiday sitewide sale on latest chargers and more

20% off Learn More
36% off

Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings, necklaces, rings, more up to 36% off

From $12 Learn More
30% off

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

$167+ Learn More
30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More