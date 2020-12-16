Amazon 1-day Anker charging sale from $12.50: Power banks, Qi gear, USB-C cables, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its charging gear, power strips, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $36.99 shipped. While we have seen it in the $60 range in the past, it regularly sells for $50, is now more than 35% off and at the lowest we can find. This is a USB-C power bank with a 20000mAh battery and enough juice to provide “more than five and a half charges for iPhone XS,” for example. Features include a Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled USB port, an 18W high-speed charge, and an included travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more Anker charging deals.
Anker charging gear deals:
- PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank $37 (Reg. $50)
- PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip $19 (Reg. $25)
- PowerCore+ 26800mAh with 60W Charger $83 (Reg. $140)
- PowerWave 7.5W Qi Stand $20 (Reg. $33)
- 3-Pack Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cables $25 (Reg. $35)
- 30W Dual USB Car Charger $12.50 (Reg. $18)
- Powerport III 65W Type-C Charger $30 (Reg. $40)
- And even more…
There are plenty of notable Anker deals live right now though. First up, be sure to check out this huge price drop on the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector as well as the Nebula Solar models. Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more add-ons including these iOttie mounts from $16.
More on the Anker PowerCore USB-C Power Bank:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20, 000mAh capacity provides more than 5 and a half charges for iPhone XS, more than 4 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.
- High-Speed Charging: deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more via the USB-C power delivery port or the Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled USB port.
