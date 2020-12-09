Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with HDR support, Dolby, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector for $1,499.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal equates to $300 off and delivers the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. As one of Anker’s latest home theater releases, this projector delivers support for 4K, HDR, and Dolby Audio, making it a great option for building out your home theater setup. You’ll find HDMI inputs here along with integrated support for streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and many more with Android TV. Integrated speakers deliver 360-degrees of coverage, helping to fill your space with audio and eliminating the need for a standalone speaker system. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Anker Nebula Cosmos features:

True Cinema Experience: Watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality with Cosmos Max’s 4K UHD, 1,500 ANSI-lumen(light source) image.

A New Dimension of Sound: With Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, Cosmos’s speakers have been optimized to deliver 360° of true 3D audio.

Adjustable Image Size: Change the size of Cosmos Max’s image without ever having to move the projector courtesy of the built-in digital zoom. Max out your movies at 150 inches, or scale things down for a more intimate affair—all with a simple tap of the remote.

