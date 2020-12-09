FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with HDR support, Dolby, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector for $1,499.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal equates to $300 off and delivers the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. As one of Anker’s latest home theater releases, this projector delivers support for 4K, HDR, and Dolby Audio, making it a great option for building out your home theater setup. You’ll find HDMI inputs here along with integrated support for streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and many more with Android TV. Integrated speakers deliver 360-degrees of coverage, helping to fill your space with audio and eliminating the need for a standalone speaker system. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet. It’s also available in varying lengths for whatever your setup requires.

Swing over to this week’s Anker sale for more deals from $11. That includes a great selection of accessories, HomeKit cameras, USB-C gear, and more. Headlining is a 2-pack of Pan + Tilt Cameras for $76.50, which is down from the usual $90 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Browse through the entire sale here for more.

Anker Nebula Cosmos features:

  • True Cinema Experience: Watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality with Cosmos Max’s 4K UHD, 1,500 ANSI-lumen(light source) image.
  • A New Dimension of Sound: With Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, Cosmos’s speakers have been optimized to deliver 360° of true 3D audio.
  • Adjustable Image Size: Change the size of Cosmos Max’s image without ever having to move the projector courtesy of the built-in digital zoom. Max out your movies at 150 inches, or scale things down for a more intimate affair—all with a simple tap of the remote.

