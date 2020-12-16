It’s a wonderful thing to have clothes that fit like a glove. Unfortunately, sizing can be inconsistent from brand to brand and even when buying the same two matching articles of clothing. While waist and shoulder measurements can be similar across several individuals, the same cannot be said for necklines, leg sizing, and the list goes on. Thankfully Amazon Fashion is here to save the day with a new Made for You service that delivers tailored shirts using modern technology. 3D scanning allows shoppers to share a couple of photos, select a few preferences, and that’s it. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazon Fashion delivers tailored shirts with new Made for You service

An all-new Made for You service from Amazon Fashion aims to take your wardrobe to the next level. This follows the recent expansion of Personal Shopper for men following a span of time where it was available to women only.

Amazon’s tailored shirts are made possible thanks to 3D technology that can turn a couple of photos into a “virtual body double.” Shoppers simply have to enter some details and snap two photos. From there you can customize fabric, fit, neckline, sleeve and shirt length alongside your preferred color.

Amazon Fashion is continuing to solve online challenges, such as size and fit, by eliminating the need to select a traditional size and replacing it with a feature that gives customers more choices.

Pricing and availability

Amazon’s Made for You tailored shirts cost $25 each no matter what size you are. While this is arguably more than what best-selling shirts on Amazon tend to sell for, it could prove to be worthwhile if the service is easy to use and fits are reliable. The service is up and running now, but exact ship dates are not provided until a shopper’s sizing has been determined.

9to5Toys’ Take

Just last night I was considering the thought of having some of my clothing tailored. Since Amazon’s Made for You service is limited to a single style of tailored shirts, there’s still a long way to go before an entire wardrobe can be purchased in this fashion. That being said, Amazon now has a ton of in-house clothing brands which could eventually become a part of the Made for You service.

I find the thought of this to be extremely exciting and a perfect example of how new technologies can pave the way toward leveling up all sorts of different sectors. Not only is this great for consumers, it could prove to be extremely profitable for Amazon too, as shoppers could need to buy more often as their body changes over time.

