Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War came out last month and is now entering its first official season. Each game always has a bit of time before Season One officially kicks off, and now’s that time. Both the Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone games are being updated here, with new content already available on all platforms. There are 1,00 Season Levels to climb, as well as new weapons, maps, modes, operators, Season Challenges, and Prestige levels to achieve and check out. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One patch notes and see what’s new.

New weapons include Mac-10, Groza, and more

Treyarch is including two new weapons that you can gain through the free battle pass of Black Ops: Cold War. The Mac-10 SMG is the first of the two that you’ll unlock at Tier 15. Offering a “compact, blowback-operated submachine gun,” this is perfect for close-quarters combat. You’ll find high vertical recoil here, so be sure to keep that under control.

The Groza Assault Rifle comes in at Tier 31 and is chambered in 7.62. This large round is a “prototypical Soviet bullpup assault rifle” that is “known for its great handling speeds, allowing its owner to quickly aim down sights in the heat of battle.” It’s near the top of its category for bullet velocity and fire rate, making it a heavy-hitter on the battlefield.

There will also be a few weapon drops in season, including the Streetsweper shotgun (with the fastest fire rate in its class) as well as the Sledgehammer and Wakizashi.

New modes bring back Modern Warfare vibes

Launching today, we’ll see the return of a fan-favorite mode from Modern Warfare: Gunfight. I loved this unique 2v2 game, and now it’s taking on a Black Ops: Cold War flair. Prop Hunt, another fan-favorite, is also launching this week, where two teams battle out to see who can hide the best. One team is the soldiers, while the other takes on the role of props hiding around a map for a ton of fun.

Dropkick is a new 6v6 mode that will come mid-season and is a “frantic game of nuclear hot potato.” Two teams are aiming for control of a “special and extremely important briefcase,” but will you be the victor?

New maps offer a fresh landscape to discover

There are a total of eight new or revamped maps being released as well. One stand out is Raid, which is an iconic map from Black Ops II. Of course, Nuketown is getting a festive makeover for the holidays. There’s even a Game Show map for 2v2 modes that will set you up for a unique experience.

Warzone is also getting a new map called Rebirth Island this week, which is an “illicit Soviet base” that was “raided and shut down by the CIA in 1968.” Part prison, part chemical bioweapons manufacturing and testing facility, this unique island has plenty of places for you to traverse and find out about during intense Warzone matches.

Everything stays in sync…and unlocked

This release also marks a first for games: cross-game progression. That’s right, not just cross-platform progression, but cross-game. From here on out, Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Warzone will all be in sync. Everything will reset and follow your Cold War progression, but even playing in Modern Warfare will earn Battle Pass XP to unlock new tiers in the Season One Battle Pass. Plus, any unlocks you already have in the game will be left alone, as level resetting doesn’t change what weapons you have access to this time around.

9to5Toys’ take

There’s a lot to unpack here, and we’ve only just scratched the surface. I’ll be diving into Black Ops: Cold War Season One over the holidays and seeing what everything feels like with the new modes and weapons, and I can’t wait to see what else comes out down the line. While Cold War isn’t my favorite Call of Duty ever, it’s a ton of fun, and I really like many of the changes Treyarch made for this release. So, will I see you in-game? Let me know down below or over on Twitter, @pcamp96.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!