Eddie Bauer has debuted four new collaborations with unique brands you may have never heard of but will want to know. The four brands are Sub Pop, JJJJound, Karla, and Ebtek. These exclusive and limited edition styles won’t be here for long, so if you have your eyes on a piece, it’s the time to grab it. Head below the jump to find out details about each new Eddie Bauer collaboration, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Ali’s favorite fashion gifts for men including Nike, Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, and much more.

Eddie Bauer x JJJJound

Eddie Bauer is known for its classic and durable outerwear, and this new collaboration with JJJJound will not disapoint. If you’re not familiar with this brand, Eddie Bauer quotes, “Founded by Justin Saunders, JJJJound specializes in items with purpose and longevity.” Inside this collection, you will find a Skyliner quilted jacket and Canadian vest. Starting with the jacket, this style was inspired by the classic bomber jacket with a quilted design and waterproof fabric. The 800-down filling promotes warmth, and it’s also highly packable. You can also choose from three color options. The Canadian Vest features a similar design and will have you looking very stylish this holiday season. Prices for these exclusive items start at $186.

Eddie Bauer x Karla Collaboration

If you’re a fan of bright colors, the Eddie Bauer x Karla collection will be perfect for you. Karla Welch is a celebrity stylish and designer. This collection is inspired by the 1980s, and one of our favorite pieces is the Eddie Bauer x karla Waterproof/Breathable Jacket that’s priced at $134. The jacket features a colorblock pattern, and the bright colors are sure to keep you noticed on the ski slope. Plus, in honor of this collection, a generous donation has been made to American Forests.

Ebtek’s new Line

Wanting another vintage apparel line, Ebtek’s new collaboration with Eddie Bauer features signature performance activewear from the 1990s. Each piece is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Our top pick from this line is the Ebtek Fleece Hoodie that’s available in an array of color options. This fleece hoodie is also unique with a pre-treated finish that’s water-repellent making the moisture rolls off the surface. It’s priced right under $100 and will easily become a go-to in your casual everyday wardrobe.

Eddie Bauer x Sub Pop

Finally, if you’re looking for a flannel, the Sub Pop team collaborated with Eddie Bauer for fantastic options, which again are gender neutral. If you’re not familiar with Sub Pop, “Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman founded Sub Pop in 1988. With early releases by Nirvana, Mudhoney, Soundgarden, and TAD, the label is often associated with Seattle’s original ‘grunge’ music scene.” The collaboration flannel is available in four color options and was designed with a brushed fabric to feel comfortable all-day long. It’s also made of 100% cotton fabric and can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

