Looking for a gift for the man in your life? Today we are sharing amazing options in men’s fashion at varying price points for that special guy in your life. Whether you’re looking for that last splurge item, a stocking stuffer, or just started shopping, we’ve got an array of ideas for you. Plus, each of the items below is still offering shipping to arrive by Christmas. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for men.

Casual and Formal Shoes

Starting with shoes, one of our top picks for this season will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe. The Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes are one of the trendiest options and they can pair with joggers, jeans, chinos, and more. The flyknit material is flexible as well as breathable to help you stay comfortable throughout the day. They’re available in two color options and are priced at $110.

If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Cole Haan Gramercy Chelsea Boots are another standout when it comes to gifting. These shoes will easily elevate any look and can be worn with casual or formal wear alike. Better yet, with no lacing, it makes them a breeze to head out of the door. You can also find them on sale for $110. Regularly this style is priced at $300.

Accessories to Complete the Look

Looking to splurge on a stocking stuffer or grab a gift they will love all year? One of our top picks in men’s fashion accessories this year is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses. This classic style is great for year-round wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They look great on an array of face shapes and it has nonslip nose pads to stay place all day. Plus, Nordstrom currently has this style priced at $154. However, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, this style is very similar for just $11.

Another gift idea that can usually be updated for almost any man is a wallet. A splurge that’s luxurious is the Montblanc Leather Money Clip Wallet. This style is made with a smooth Italian leather and it features a money clip that can be removed for even more versatility. This style is priced at $330 and features free delivery at Nordstrom. However, if you are looking for a less expensive style, the Fossil Bennedict Slim Bifold is just $22.

Smell as Good as You Look

Cologne is always a top gift idea during the holiday season and today we’re sharing one of the best-sellers of the season. The Dior Sauvage Cologne is a masculine scent that was inspired by wide-open spaces. Better yet, I love that this cologne is now eco-friendly and can be refilled once it’s empty. This cologne starts at $77 and with over 1,300 reviews from Dior customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep Warm with Stylish Outerwear this Winter

If you have a man that loves winter sports on your list, the North Face McMurdo Parka was designed to be breathable and waterproof. This parka features a faux-fur hood that really elevates the parka’s look and you can choose from five color options. Designed to keep you warm in the coldest of temperatures, this style is made with 550-fill goose down filling and it even has a unique internal emergency gaiter built into the hood. However, it’s a steep price point at $349.

Vests are also a great layering piece for winter and the Eddie Bauer Cirruslite Down Vest is a versatile style they can wear for years to come. It’s also easy to travel with due to its highly-packable material. It will look nice with dress shirts, sweatshirts, paired over jackets, and much more. Plus, it’s priced at just $35 and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Stylish Pants for any Season

If you’re looking for style and comfort, a great fit idea for this season is the Under Armour Performance Chino Pants. This style is infused with stretch to add comfort and the drawstring waist gives you a perfect fit. Better yet, the material is wrinkle-resistant to give you a polished look all day. This style can be worn to the office, gym, or date night, depending on the occasion.

