We are now tracking some notable price drops on KORG apps for both Nintendo Switch and iOS. KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch is now seeing a rare price drop on the eShop at $33.60. Down from the usual $48, price drops on this one don’t really pop-up all that often so if you’re interested in making some beats with your Joy-Con, this is your chance. KORG Gadget is loaded with interesting virtual instruments, ranging from samplers and synths to quirky percussion machines and even 8-bit sound generators, as well as a host of built-in recording features. You can get a better idea of the content included in our hands-on review of the Mac version. But be sure to head below for more details and some deals on the iOS KORG apps.

We have also spotted up to 50% off a wide range of KORG’s awesome production apps for iOS devices, including the aforementioned Gadget 2 and some digital emulations of its classic synthesizers, in the list below.

iOS KORG apps on sale:

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

Outside of today’s deals on KORG apps, be sure to dive into our 2020 gift guide for musicians and beat makers. We also have some great deals live on guitars from Fender, Ibanez, Gibson, and more, as well as this Apple Gift Card promotion to get a deal on your Apple Music subscription. Our hands on review of the Guitar Hero-like LUMI keyboard learning platform and our 2020 edition of the best MIDI keyboard models out there might also be of interest.

More on KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch:

Award-winning music creation software KORG Gadget is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Plentiful instrumental gadgets combined with a simple and intuitive graphical interface enable speedy music creation. With this new music creation studio, one can create and perform music by actively twisting and turning the Joy-Con. There is also a multi-player mode in which up to four people can collaborate in making music. Connect via an HDMI cable to enjoy playing on the TV in your living room, or use it with a projector for big live performances. Everyone can enjoy this new game-like DAW experience.

