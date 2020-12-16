FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KORG music apps for Nintendo Switch and iOS now up to 50% off with deals from $10

-
Apps GameseShopKORG
50% off From $10

We are now tracking some notable price drops on KORG apps for both Nintendo Switch and iOS. KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch is now seeing a rare price drop on the eShop at $33.60. Down from the usual $48, price drops on this one don’t really pop-up all that often so if you’re interested in making some beats with your Joy-Con, this is your chance. KORG Gadget is loaded with interesting virtual instruments, ranging from samplers and synths to quirky percussion machines and even 8-bit sound generators, as well as a host of built-in recording features. You can get a better idea of the content included in our hands-on review of the Mac version. But be sure to head below for more details and some deals on the iOS KORG apps. 

We have also spotted up to 50% off a wide range of KORG’s awesome production apps for iOS devices, including the aforementioned Gadget 2 and some digital emulations of its classic synthesizers, in the list below.

iOS KORG apps on sale:

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

Outside of today’s deals on KORG apps, be sure to dive into our 2020 gift guide for musicians and beat makers. We also have some great deals live on guitars from Fender, Ibanez, Gibson, and more, as well as this Apple Gift Card promotion to get a deal on your Apple Music subscription. Our hands on review of the Guitar Hero-like LUMI keyboard learning platform and our 2020 edition of the best MIDI keyboard models out there might also be of interest. 

More on KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch:

Award-winning music creation software KORG Gadget is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Plentiful instrumental gadgets combined with a simple and intuitive graphical interface enable speedy music creation. With this new music creation studio, one can create and perform music by actively twisting and turning the Joy-Con. There is also a multi-player mode in which up to four people can collaborate in making music. Connect via an HDMI cable to enjoy playing on the TV in your living room, or use it with a projector for big live performances. Everyone can enjoy this new game-like DAW experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

KORG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: Despotism 3k, Meetin...
TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping I...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more ga...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, no...
SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at i...
Show More Comments

Related

Nintendo Black Friday ad: Special edition console, first-party game deals, more

Read More Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

FREE+ Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
30% off

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

$70 Learn More
Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $149 (50% off)

$149 Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time low at $52 (40% off), more from $36

$36 Learn More