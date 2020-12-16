QNAP’s 4-bay NAS is the perfect Plex and Time Machine storage server at $219 (21% off)

Newegg is offering the QNAP 4-bay Personal Cloud NAS (TS-431K) for $219 shipped with the code 93XQC42 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $280 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to have your storage centralized to one specific device, a NAS is the perfect solution. It can be accessed from both inside and outside of your home network, making your data easy to retrieve at any time. This NAS offers four bays capable of utilizing either 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. Not only can this NAS handle storage for things like Time Machine, but it can also run Plex and more with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you just need a simple NAS for backing up your documents, the Synology 2-bay DS220j is a fantastic alternative. You can get one on Amazon for $169, and it offers Synology’s easy-to-use Diskstation operating system. This is what Blair uses for backing up data at home, and you can learn more about that right here in our hands-on coverage.

For portable storage, check out this deal that we found on SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive. It’s currently on sale for $36, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. The built-in USB-C port makes it super simple to use with Apple’s latest laptops, no dongle required.

QNAP 4-bay NAS features:

Expand your network’s storage capacity for backups and personal cloud storage using the TS-431K 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP. Up to four 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA III drives may be installed in RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and Single configurations to share files across your network and backup your data. With its 1.7 GHz ARM AL-214 quad-core processor and 1GB of DDR3 memory, this NAS enclosure is designed to deliver up to 223 MB/s sequential read and 212 MB/s write speeds. Use it to backup important files, stream media, and sync data with both local devices and cloud services.

