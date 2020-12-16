FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

QNAP’s 4-bay NAS is the perfect Plex and Time Machine storage server at $219 (21% off)

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsNeweggStorageQNAP
21% off $219

Newegg is offering the QNAP 4-bay Personal Cloud NAS (TS-431K) for $219 shipped with the code 93XQC42 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $280 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to have your storage centralized to one specific device, a NAS is the perfect solution. It can be accessed from both inside and outside of your home network, making your data easy to retrieve at any time. This NAS offers four bays capable of utilizing either 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. Not only can this NAS handle storage for things like Time Machine, but it can also run Plex and more with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you just need a simple NAS for backing up your documents, the Synology 2-bay DS220j is a fantastic alternative. You can get one on Amazon for $169, and it offers Synology’s easy-to-use Diskstation operating system. This is what Blair uses for backing up data at home, and you can learn more about that right here in our hands-on coverage.

For portable storage, check out this deal that we found on SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive. It’s currently on sale for $36, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. The built-in USB-C port makes it super simple to use with Apple’s latest laptops, no dongle required.

QNAP 4-bay NAS features:

Expand your network’s storage capacity for backups and personal cloud storage using the TS-431K 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP. Up to four 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA III drives may be installed in RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and Single configurations to share files across your network and backup your data. With its 1.7 GHz ARM AL-214 quad-core processor and 1GB of DDR3 memory, this NAS enclosure is designed to deliver up to 223 MB/s sequential read and 212 MB/s write speeds. Use it to backup important files, stream media, and sync data with both local devices and cloud services.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg Storage QNAP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at ...
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time lo...
SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive arrives by Chri...
Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack hit...
Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac fal...
LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $600

WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS is ideal for Plex and more at $450 (Save up to 25%)

$450 Learn More

Synology debuts new AMD-powered 8-bay DS1821+ NAS with 2.3GB/s speeds

Read more Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
30% off

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

$70 Learn More
Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More
50% off

KORG music apps for Nintendo Switch and iOS now up to 50% off with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $149 (50% off)

$149 Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time low at $52 (40% off), more from $36

$36 Learn More