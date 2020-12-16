FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off

-
$100 off

B&H currently offers the Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Usually fetching $1,299, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and matches the all-time low. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its latest Magic Keyboard. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to make the most of the savings left over from today’s deal, this stylish 13-inch felt sleeve is worth a look at $12. Whether you plan to put the MacBook Pro’s portable design to the test by taking it to class or elsewhere, this sleeve is a great way to keep everything protected in-between note-taking sessions and the like. There’s also little pouch for storing chargers or other accessories.

Our Apple guide is packed with other discounts today, notably including Apple’s latest Mac mini at $50 off. So if you’re looking to take Apple Silicon for a spin at the desk, this deal is worth a look, especially considering you’re locking-in next day delivery. You’ll also be able to save up to $370 on Current and previous-generation iPad Pro models or score a free 2-month Apple Fitness+ subscription.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

