A few months back, ElevationLab introduced its latest accessories for Apple’s line of MacBooks. The new ElevationHub takes your USB-C wall charger and brings a level of added functionality, including an extra USB-A port and SD card reader. The included USB-C cable brings it all together in one tidy package that makes it a unique option for frequent travelers. Head below for a brief overview and hands-on thoughts.

ElevationHub offers all-in-one solution for creators

The ElevationHub is a two-part accessory that adds multiple ports to your existing MacBook charger. A white piece of plastic attaches to the front and delivers a USB-A port, along with an extension of the charger’s USB-C output, and on the side a SD card reader.

There are two options when purchasing the ElevationHub: as a standalone unit at $40 and one with a bundled 6-foot USB-C cable at $50. You can use any standard USB-C cable with this product, so the upgraded model isn’t a requirement. Bringing it all together is a bungie cord that keeps everything organized when not in use.

ElevationLab Elevation Hub features:

Gives you great cord management (Apple dropped the pop-out cord winders when they went USB-C, this brings it back with a better design).

Gives you SD & USB ports — always with you, without a dongle.

Perfectly fits MacBook Pro USB-C chargers (61W, 87W, and 96W).

Premium 6ft USB-C 3.0 cable, gives you 10x faster data than the Apple USB-C 2.0 cord that ships with your MacBook.

Special electronics let it pass thru high voltage PD power and have fast USB 3.0 data transfer speeds. Outputs up to 61W.

Right off the top, kudos to ElevationLab for coming up with a unique product that brings some value to Apple’s MacBook charger. There are plenty of products on the market that do less for more money. The ElevationHub is a great companion for content creators that travel.

It eliminates the need for extra accessories while delivering a card reader, extra USB-A port, and more. That makes a very easy recommendation for MacBook users. It’s also great that ElevationLab lets you skip the cost of adding a USB-C cable at purchase, dropping the price 20% and eliminating unnecessary waste if you’re happy to use the cable included with your MacBook.

Now, all of that’s to say that the ElevationHub is for a certain kind of user. Casual content creators will find a lot of value here. Power users, maybe not so much. Being limited to USB-C will mean that transfer speeds will be less than a dedicated Thunderbolt 3 equivalent.

As well, it’s very important to note that the hub’s power output is limited to 61W, which is a downer when considering pairing this device with Apple’s most high-end MacBooks. All things worth keeping in mind if you’re interested in this accessory.

All told, it’s a great buy for MacBook users that is well thought-out and not too pricey. Kudos to ElevationLab for shaking up a rather stale product category with an intuitive product like this that brings a solid level of functionality and value.

