TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping ISPs at up to 72.5% off from $2.75/mo.

TunnelBear is currently running its Big Holiday Sale offering up to 72.5% off annual plans to its VPN subscription. Deals are available as low as $2.75 per month when you sign-up for the longer-term 2- to 3-year plans, and this is where the largest savings amount is available. Normally, you’d pay up to $10 per month without an annual plan. A VPN is the best way to browse securely online. A VPN doesn’t just allow you to browse securely, but it also can give you the ability to spoof your location, which can be useful for watching region-locked content. So, if you’ve yet to pick up a VPN, this is a fantastic way to secure your online browsing and save at the same time.

More about TunnelBear:

TunnelBear is a virtual private network (or VPN for short).

When you turn it on, all your device’s incoming and outgoing data gets routed through a secure server which protects it with Grizzly-grade encryption.

That means when an internet service provider, network owner, or even hacker tries to snoop on your browsing activity, all they’ll see is garbled, unreadable junk.

This process also changes your IP address (it’s kind of like your internet phone number) to stop anyone online from seeing your real physical location or tying your activity back to you directly.

