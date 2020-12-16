FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping ISPs at up to 72.5% off from $2.75/mo.

-
Apps GamesTunnelBear
From $2.75/mo.

TunnelBear is currently running its Big Holiday Sale offering up to 72.5% off annual plans to its VPN subscription. Deals are available as low as $2.75 per month when you sign-up for the longer-term 2- to 3-year plans, and this is where the largest savings amount is available. Normally, you’d pay up to $10 per month without an annual plan. A VPN is the best way to browse securely online. A VPN doesn’t just allow you to browse securely, but it also can give you the ability to spoof your location, which can be useful for watching region-locked content. So, if you’ve yet to pick up a VPN, this is a fantastic way to secure your online browsing and save at the same time.

Don’t miss today’s best iOS and Mac app deals. We’ve got games, professional tools, and much more on sale right now, so be sure to swing by today’s roundup before the prices go back up.

Once you lock-in your discounted VPN, you’ll want to pick up a new computer to go along with it. Well, we’ve spotted a deal on Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini, which is on sale for $50 off right now. This brings the starting price of the computer down to $849 for higher-end models, which is a great deal for the latest-and-greatest.

More about TunnelBear:

  • TunnelBear is a virtual private network (or VPN for short).
  • When you turn it on, all your device’s incoming and outgoing data gets routed through a secure server which protects it with Grizzly-grade encryption.
  • That means when an internet service provider, network owner, or even hacker tries to snoop on your browsing activity, all they’ll see is garbled, unreadable junk.
  • This process also changes your IP address (it’s kind of like your internet phone number) to stop anyone online from seeing your real physical location or tying your activity back to you directly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

TunnelBear

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more ga...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, no...
SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at i...
Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC c...
Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Ed...
Show More Comments

Related

App deals!

The 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps from $1

From $1 Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
FREE

Get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership with this gift card promo

$45 value Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts iPad Air, official iPhone cases, more

Shop now Learn More
20% off

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $200

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $90

MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6-lbs. for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

$36 Learn More