Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Along with the up to $370 in savings on iPad Pro we spotted this morning, we are also tracking some solid price drops on apps and games courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Most notably, the brilliant Stardew Valley is now matching its all-time low at just $4, which is about 50% below the regular price tag and only the second time we’ve seen it down this low in 2020. Other highlights of today’s collection include To the Moon, AR-kid: Space, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $11)

$100 Apple gift card + $10 Target credit starting at $95

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bird Alone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hot Date: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $4 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Stay focused: Pomodoro Timer: $9 (Reg. $11)

More on Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way. Become part of the community by taking part in seasonal festivals and villager quests.

