For this year’s gift guide, I spent a lot of time pondering my own 2020 experience, filled with time at home and more room for tinkering with the everyday aspects of my life. I started with year, long before the pandemic arrived, embracing the Peloton experience, which ended up becoming a cornerstone of my pandemic experience. With just a few weeks left, I’m glad to say I have a nearly 52-week streak complete of workouts, giving me a new appreciation of what the at-home fitness experience can bring. So my 2020 gift guide centers around a handful of affordable items that can help jumpstart a fitness routine in the new year. Spoiler, Peloton didn’t make the list. Head below for my favorite fitness accessories for 2021 and beyond to gift this year.

Easy and affordable fitness guides for Christmas

Resistance bands check every box

I’m a huge fan of resistance bands for a variety of reasons. First, they are affordable, with a top-rated option like this costing just a bit more than a latte. Varying resistances make it easy to shape the workout you need on any given day without the added bulk of weights or other equipment. Aside from basic resistance-style activities, you can also leverage these bands for quality stretching routines, which can be just as important to your daily life as more robust workout routines. Whether for yourself or someone on the holiday shopping list, this is a great option that’s affordable too.

Put yoga essentials under the tree

Along the line of “affordable and useful,” consider putting a yoga mat or starter kit under the tree this year. This mat has stellar ratings from thousands of reviewers and comes in a nice selection of colors. There’s also the included carrying strap that’s great for getting from one class to another, which makes it a great option when in-person workouts resume.

For a more complete option, consider checking out this 7-piece kit that includes everything you need to really jumpstart a yoga routine. That includes a yoga mat, towels, blocks, and a carrying case, all of which are essentials for a quality workout.

Jump ropes help take workouts to another level

While jump ropes have long been a part of any fitness routine going back decades, there have been some great strides in improvements within this product. One great option comes with a built-in display that will actually help keep track of your movements. This makes it easy to note how many jumps you’ve done and takes the guesswork out of tracking while you go.

What kind of fitness gear are you most interested in for 2021? Sound off in the comments below, and make sure to check out our sister site Connect the Watts for more.

