Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights feature motion sensors and are powered over USB at just $13

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code OIKGOK56 at checkout. Today’s deal saves 31% and is the best available. If you’ve been wanting to add under cabinet lighting to your kitchen, this is a fantastic way to do it. You’ll only need a single USB port to power it, meaning you can use either a portable battery or simple adapter. It’s also dimmable, so you can easily customize it to be exactly what you need at the time. At nearly 10-foot long, you can cut it shorter if that’s too much for your specific kitchen design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Add lights to your home theater with this kit for $12.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not going to be as simple to get the perfect white color as today’s lead deal has, and there’s no motion sensor, the RGB design of the home theater kit here will add some flair to your setup. Plus, it packs smartphone control, meaning you can command it from the couch.

For a higher-end setup, you’ll want to check out this deal we found on HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue bulbs. Right now, you can grab three color LED bulbs at $100. That saves you 26% from its normal going rate and helps you further expand your smart home.

Govee Under Cabinet LED Light features:

Motion sensor: a 6.56ft motion sensing range ensures you never have to fumble around at night

Memory function: the light remembers brightness levels set before it was powered off

Brightness: with 6 levels available, you can brighten or dim your strip lights to your liking

Install with ease: the strip lights can bend, fold around corners, and be installed easily

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!