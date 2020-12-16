FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights feature motion sensors and are powered over USB at just $13

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
31% off $13

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code OIKGOK56 at checkout. Today’s deal saves 31% and is the best available. If you’ve been wanting to add under cabinet lighting to your kitchen, this is a fantastic way to do it. You’ll only need a single USB port to power it, meaning you can use either a portable battery or simple adapter. It’s also dimmable, so you can easily customize it to be exactly what you need at the time. At nearly 10-foot long, you can cut it shorter if that’s too much for your specific kitchen design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Add lights to your home theater with this kit for $12.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not going to be as simple to get the perfect white color as today’s lead deal has, and there’s no motion sensor, the RGB design of the home theater kit here will add some flair to your setup. Plus, it packs smartphone control, meaning you can command it from the couch.

For a higher-end setup, you’ll want to check out this deal we found on HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue bulbs. Right now, you can grab three color LED bulbs at $100. That saves you 26% from its normal going rate and helps you further expand your smart home.

Govee Under Cabinet LED Light features:

  • Motion sensor: a 6.56ft motion sensing range ensures you never have to fumble around at night
  • Memory function: the light remembers brightness levels set before it was powered off
  • Brightness: with 6 levels available, you can brighten or dim your strip lights to your liking
  • Install with ease: the strip lights can bend, fold around corners, and be installed easily

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches ta...
Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up t...
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time...
Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at ...
Amazon unveils $25 tailored shirts using 3D technology,...
Air fryers up to 50% off for the holidays with deals st...
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time lo...
Show More Comments

Related

43% off

Upgrade your home with this 33-foot RGB LED light strip at under $19.50 (43% off)

$19.50 Learn More
30% off

Just $9.50 each scores you two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights at Amazon

$9.50 each Learn More
50% off

Air fryers up to 50% off for the holidays with deals starting from just $30

From $30 Learn More
39% off

At $91, it’s finally time to add a 63-inch computer desk to your office (39% off)

$91 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 7A Electric Chainsaw $70, more

Learn More
23% off

Corsair’s LS100 LED smart light strip is perfect for upgrading your desk setup at $92 (23% off)

$92 Learn More
28% off

Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long at $26 shipped on Amazon

$26 Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More