Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB-C accessories, more from $14

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Up to 40% From $14

Anker’s Amazon storefront is rolling out a new sale this morning with up to 40% off top-rated accessories, batteries, and more for your iPhone and Android devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Powerhouse 100 portable charger for $126.99. This new entry into the Powerhouse lineup typically sells for $160 and today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. This model has a lower capacity than some of Anker’s other batteries, 97Wh versus 213, but is afforded a much smaller footprint because of that. Features include dual 2.4A USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C output, and an AC outlet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks in today’s sale.

Another standout is the 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $23.99. As a comparison, that’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate. With 60W of power, it will be able to charge up MacBook Pros while being 35% smaller than the official option that ships in the box. It also sports Anker’s latest Gallium Nitride technology, which allows the charger to be shrunk in size. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. That includes a great price on the Samsung Trio Wireless Charger at $52 along with a few other charging must-haves for the holiday season. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker Powerhouse 100 features:

  • Simultaneous Charging: With a 45W USB-C port, 2 USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, you can now charge up to 4 devices at once without sacrificing power.
  • Huge Capacity: Equipped with a huge 27,000mAh capacity to charge a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times, a DJI Mavic Mini 3-4 times, and an iPhone 11 up to 5 times.
  • High-Speed Charging: Use the 45W USB-C port to fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air in just over 2 hours.

