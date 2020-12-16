Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time low at $52 (40% off), more from $36

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio for $53.29 shipped. Down from the usual $90 price tag, here you’re saving over 40% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $17 and marking a new all-time low. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. On top of a dual Qi charging pad with six coils and the ability to dish out up to 9W of power each to two devices, there’s also a designated spot to power up a Galaxy Watch or other wearable. An included 25W USB-C wall charger rounds out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $36.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Be sure to check out the other accessories on sale right here. Then head over to our smartphone guide for even more ways to refresh your charging kit, as well as other iPhone and Android essentials. And speaking of Samsung, you can currently score Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450 alongside the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $290.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

