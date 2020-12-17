FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Amazon all-time low at $68.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware set for $68.54 shipped. Regularly $150, like it still fetches at Kohl’s, this is up to 54% or $81 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect chance to refresh your bakeware, this set includes 9-inch round cake, brownie, large loaf, 8-inch square cake, and 12-cup muffin pans. Along withe dishwasher- and oven-safe (up to 450-degrees) design here, this set stands out from the pack with a heat-resistant and no-slip design along the bottom of the pans so you can place them on the countertop directly from the oven, no trivets needed. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the higher-end Calphalon option is overkill for your needs, take a look at the 5-piece Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set at $40 shipped instead. Outside of the heat-resistant bottoms and slightly smaller piece count here, you’re getting much of the same feature set in a perfectly capable baking kit. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 Amazon customers. 

There are plenty of notable kitchenware deals to take a look at ahead of the holidays right now. Some of which includes the ongoing Instant Pot price drops, up to 50% off Anova precision cookers, and this cast-iron grilling gear. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers on household essentials, DIY tool kits, and more

More on the Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware:

  • Nonstick Bakeware that’s safe to place directly on countertops straight out of the oven
  • Heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet protect countertops from surface damage and accidental burns while eliminating the need for trivets or pot holders
  • Bakeware heats evenly for consistent results
  • Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

