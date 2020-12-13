Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova precision cookers from $139

Amazon offers the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Typically fetching $399, here you’re saving 50% with today’s offer matching our Black Friday mention for the Amazon all-time low. Anova Pro is capable of heating 26-gallons of water at a time thanks to its 1,200W power output, ensuring you’ll be able to cook everything from smaller dishes to extravagant meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, and pork thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Plus, this model has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which allows it to pair with your smartphone for remotely monitoring the cooking, double-checking temperature settings, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 635 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can score the 1,000W Anova Sous Vide Cooker for $139 at Amazon. Down from $199, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and marks one of the best we’ve seen this year. Here you’ll get a similar overall feature set to the lead deal, but with a slightly less powerful heating system at only 1,000W. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

A great add-on to either of the sous vide cookers is Anova’s 12L cooking container at $60. This container was designed with the brand’s lineup of precision cookers in mind and features a 12-liter capacity alongside a a lid with an opening on the top to retain heat while still letting you mount in the Anova cookers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

