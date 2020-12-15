FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grilling accessory gifts from $12: Cast iron wok, griddle, tool sets, and more up to 60% off

-
Home GoodswootJim Beam
60% off From $12

Woot has a number of notable deals on BBQ and grilling gift ideas starting from $12 right now. One standout is the 12-inch Jim Beam Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $35 and currently on sale for $27.50 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 43% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also within a few cents of the lowest we have ever tracked. Alongside the ergonomic handles, it features a “heavy-duty” cast iron build for “superior heat retention and even cooking.” The flat base is designed to remain sturdy on flat surfaces, the grill, or in the oven. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more discounted BBQ and grilling gift ideas. 

The grilling accessory deals don’t stop there though. You’ll find even additional Jim Beam gear starting from just $12 if you’re looking for some more affordable grilling gift ideas. Browse through the entire sale right here and check out our top picks in the list below. 

Discounted grilling gift ideas:

Speaking of grilling accessories, be sure to check out this instant-read thermometer deal at just $14 along with the rest of our kitchen and cooking discounts. You’ll also find even more grilling gift ideas in our previous feature roundup and don’t forget to take a look at the Spark Precision Charcoal Grill if you haven’t yet. 

More on the Jim Beam Cast Iron Wok:

The Jim Beam pre-seasoned cast-iron wok with handles personifies quality and performance. Its diameter of 26.5 cm and height of 8.5 cm makes it ideal for the preparation of any recipe. Its heavy-duty construction allows superior heat retention and even cooking. Suitable for use in grill and oven.

