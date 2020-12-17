After countless attempts to get their hands on a PlayStation 5, many still have nothing to show for their efforts. Both of Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles have been back in stock several times since launch, but supply never seems to last very long. Only folks who are at the right place at the right time get to take advantage of this approach. Thankfully, PlayStation 5 fans will soon have another way to score a brand-new console, the Fortnite Generations Cup. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players go head-to-head in solo matches with the winner of each match winning Sony’s latest console. Continue reading to learn more.

Fortnite Generations Cup sweetens the pot with PlayStation 5

Epic Games has taken the wraps off a new Fortnite tournament. The Fortnite Generations Cup makes itself quite notable by offering winners a PlayStation 5 console. While console giveaways happen from time to time, this opportunity takes place as it proves harder and harder to get your hands on Sony’s latest unit.

Even if you don’t top the list and win a PlayStation 5, there’s still a chance to win an Indigo Kuno Outfit or Indigo Kama Back Bling. A total of seven PlayStation 5 consoles will be given away, one for each region. Joining the Fortnite Generations Cup should be simple, and it will be accessible from within the Compete Tab.

Who is eligible?

Thankfully, there aren’t many eligibility limitations in place, but some do apply. The most notable happens to be that you need to play from a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Outside of this, you’ll need to have an account level 30 or higher and must enable 2-Factor Authentication prior to joining. You can find all terms and conditions here.

When do things kick off?

With seven different regions taking part in the Fortnite Generations Cup, starting times vary. Everything begins on December 18, with North America East going from 6-9 p.m. and North America West taking place from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. EST is the time zone used, and all regions and schedules are listed here.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s hard to complain about a giveaway, it does feel like an oversight to limit this giveaway to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. What about folks on another platform wanting to make the switch? If anything, it feels like anyone who already owns a PlayStation 5 should be ineligible.

The only other gripe I have is that seven units feels quite limited, given how many players are likely to compete. Outside of those qualms, I consider this to be a fun and exciting way to get your hands on a PlayStation 5. I mean, how much more exciting would it be to win a console after skillfully defeating opponents as opposed to simply buying one?

