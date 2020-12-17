Google Pixel Buds are on sale for Christmas from $140 or less (Reg. up to $179)

Kohl’s is currently offering the latest Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Headphones for $159 shipped with an additional $30 in Kohl’s Cash. This makes them effectively $129 when you consider the added value of Kohl’s Cash. Also available at Best Buy or B&H for $159. You’ll also find it in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for $139.99 shipped with a 90-day warranty. Normally up to $179, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is only the second price drop that we’ve seen. You’ll find truly wireless functionality here. Pixel Buds are Google’s latest competitors to AirPods. Similar to Apple’s headphones, Pixel Buds can function independently from each other, allowing you to use either one while the other is charging. These high-end headphones aim to offer quite a few great features, like all-day battery, built-in Google Assistant, and best of all, Adaptive Sound. This will allow the headphones to adapt to the audio levels around you, adjusting them to fit into any environment you enter without any interaction. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Plus, swing by our hands-on review for even more information.

Apple users will want to consider AirPods as their headphones of choice. I used standard AirPods since release until upgrading to AirPods Pro. But, at $129, AirPods are a fantastic buy this holiday season. While AirPods work with Android, they’re really meant to be used on Apple’s devices, so these might not be the best option on all platforms.

Looking for some over-ear headphones? Right now, we’re tracking deals on Sennheiser’s latest ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $60. You’ll find up to 50% in savings available here, which is quite the discount from normal going rates.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Single tap: Play/pause

Double tap: Next track, reject calls, or stop Assistant

Triple tap: Previous track

Swipe forward: Raise volume

Swipe backward: Lower volume

Press and hold: Check notifications or activate Assistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!