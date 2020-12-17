Save up to 50% on Sennheiser’s latest ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $60

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $299.99 shipped in both styles. Typically fetching $400, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating the Black Friday price cut by $50 and marking the best we’ve seen in three months. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones pair a leather-wrapped design with metal accenting for a premium build. Throw in active noise cancelling to block out ambient sound, as well as 17-hours of playback per charge to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 540 customers. Head below the fold for more from $60.

Other notable Sennheiser deals:

This morning, we also saw the Beats Solo Pro Headphones with Apple’s H1 chip drop to one of their best prices yet at $180. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including a new all-time low on Razer’s Opus ANC cans at $150.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

